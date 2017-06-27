These IVF Teens Were Always The Best Of Friends. Then They Found Out The Stunning Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool-born teen Georgia Bond waited patiently for weeks by the mailbox. All she wanted was an envelope from the UK’s Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority. Bond was born through in vitro fertilization (IVF), and she hoped the letter would tell her a little bit more about who her father was.

Her best friend, Jack Bowman, had gone through the same process because he, too, was born via IVF. Moreover, the pair had always been close, sharing a bond stronger than any other “best friends” they knew.

So, with Bowman’s unwavering support, Bond requested the information and waited to see just who’d helped her parents to conceive her. When it finally arrived, she ripped open the envelope – only to be faced with the greatest shock of her life.

