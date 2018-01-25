After This Janitor Heard Students Were Going Hungry, She Showed Them Inside A Special Closet

ADVERTISEMENT

When Carolyn Collins found out that some of the students at her school were going hungry, she didn’t just sit on the information. In fact, the heartbreaking situation actually spurred her on to make a real difference to deprived teens. And it’s all down to Collins’ very special closet…

Collins herself, meanwhile, is a custodian at Tucker High School in Georgia. And day to day, she’s normally found making sure that her place of work is clean and tidy, despite any mess its students may make. Since starting in her role at the school, though, the janitor has voluntarily taken on another rather different responsibility.

And Collins chose to act after a heartrending encounter she had back in 2014. Then, she was working an early shift when she was told to look after some students. Collins learnt, however, that two of the kids hadn’t eaten properly before they had arrived at school, nor did they have permanent accommodation.

