Jealousy can make people do strange things. It’s a notoriously strong emotion, and very difficult for some people to control. Nevertheless, what this woman did to a 12 year-old is completely unforgivable.
On May 28, 2017 12-year-old Presley Keeney went to the Quick Stop store in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with her father. She bought some snacks and then waited out front for her dad. As a result, she was alone when she was approached by a man.
Presley was enjoying a bite of her Slim Jim when a man came up to her. He apparently asked her if he could “have a piece of that,” so she assumed he was hungry. In the CCTV footage of the incident, we can see Presley reach into her bag and give the man a Slim Jim.
-
Moments After This Mom Heard Her Baby’s Heartbeat, Doctors Told Her She Had To Have An Abortion
-
When Investigators Raided A Suspicious House, They Found A Secret Room Filled With Disturbing Relics
-
When This Traveler Went To Bed In His Hotel Room, He Found A Strange Note Between The Sheets.
-
After Mom's Teenage Son Tragically Passed Away, This Gang Of Burly Bikers Turned Up At His Funeral
-
When A Jealous Woman Approached This 12-Year-Old, What Security Cameras Caught Was Truly Revolting
-
Amid A Whirlwind Of Rumors, Tim Allen Was Blindsided By This Crushing News
-
This Woman Was Enjoying A Family Dinner - Until The Waiter Overheard Something Troubling
-
This Mom Went In For A Routine C-Section – But When She Saw Her Baby She Yelled, “Oh My Gosh!”
-
Here’s Exactly How Filthy Rich Your Favorite TV Presenters Are
-
When This Adopted Son Went In Search Of His Birth Mother, He Found Her In The Most Unexpected Place
-
This Unusual Animal Was Disowned By His Mother – But Then He Made The Most Unlikely Best Friend
-
She Was Baffled When He Turned Away After Proposing. And What He Said Next Left Her In Tears