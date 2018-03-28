Jeannie Gaffigan Thought She Just Had The Flu. But Then Doctors Gave Her A Terrifying Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeannie Gaffigan is a writer, producer and busy mother of five. So, when she began to experience a number of symptoms in 2016, she figured she’d just caught the flu. However, when she finally went for a check-up, doctors revealed a much more scary diagnosis.

Jeannie’s husband Jim is known to comedy fans as the lead star of The Jim Gaffigan Show. The TV sitcom ran for two seasons in 2015 and 2016 and is loosely based on the funnyman’s family life. With that in mind, it may come as no surprise that Jeannie wrote and produced the show alongside her spouse.

In real life, though, the Gaffigans live in Manhattan, New York, with their five children. What’s more, it has proved quite a challenge for the couple to juggle their family life with their television careers. As a result, when Jeannie became unwell in 2016, she simply didn’t have the time to visit the doctor.

