After This Jock Was Crowned Homecoming King, What He Did To His Classmate Left The Crowd Speechless

ADVERTISEMENT

This kid was standing in the middle of a football pitch, listening to everyone chanting his name. His friend had just done something amazing for him, and he was ecstatic about it.

Max Akin was a popular kid at Fossil Ridge High School, Texas. He was the football team’s quarterback, after all. But there’s another reason why he hit local headlines and was even invited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Something happened at the Fossil Ridge High School homecoming game that touched people’s hearts. Not only did Akin score four touchdowns in the first half of the match, but he did something pretty special at half time too.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT