This Jogger Was Busted Raiding A Homeless Guy’s Camp – And The Community Knew It Was Time To Act

One of the advantages of possessing a camera phone is that you can capture an incident while on the move. Californian John Harris can certainly relate to that, as he filmed a jogger rummaging through a homeless man’s camp in June 2018, dumping his belongings into a nearby lake. However, when the video went viral, the community decided to take action.

A resident of Oakland, California, Harris walks past the beautiful Lake Merritt on a regular basis. As a result, he’s very familiar with the homeless man who set up an encampment in that area. His name is Greg Markson, but those in the community call him by his nickname, Drew.

Drew’s camp was located at the side of a footpath near the lake, backing on to a couple of stone pillars. However, on the evening of June 8, 2018, his life was turned upside down by a passing jogger, who appeared to take exception to the encampment. As things started to escalate, though, Harris was on hand to capture the incident on his camera phone.

