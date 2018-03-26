Just As This Bride Was Getting Married, She Found Herself Blinded By Poisonous Wedding Flowers

ADVERTISEMENT

Most brides don’t imagine that their special day will be spent in hospital, but for Christine Jo Miller, it became a reality. The bridal bouquet proved to be an unwelcome wedding guest, as it jeopardised the special day by rendering the bride blind. Despite this unfortunate development, however, Miller still wasn’t going to let her big day be ruined.

The evening before her nuptials on September 2, 2017, Miller decided to spruce up her bouquet with flowers from her family estate in Lincoln, Nebraska. The 23-year-old was looking to add a personal touch to her professionally made bouquet. Spotting some delicate wildflowers, she chose to add them in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for Miller, they happened to be snow-on-the-mountains, a poisonous flower that triggers an allergic reaction that bears a resemblance to the one caused by poison ivy. Miller had already developed a fondness for the plant, however. She’d begun picking the flowers regularly a few months earlier, in fact. But she still had no idea that they were poisonous.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT