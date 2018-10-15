A Woman Who Evacuated From Hurricane Florence Returned To Her Car To Find An Unexpected Note

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2018, Hurricane Florence hit the East Coast, with close to two million residents being ordered to evacuate. Ashleigh Gilleland was one of those people, traveling to Florida alongside her fiancé to escape the storm. However, when she returned to her car one afternoon, she found an unexpected note on the windshield.

Residents of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ashleigh and her fiancé David Greer fled their home two days before Florence hit the mainland. This particular hurricane was initially classed as a Category Four storm, before being demoted to a Category One. Despite that, though, the damage costs still reached close to an estimated $40 billion by the time it was over.

After quitting their apartment in a hurry, Ashleigh and David arrived in Sarasota, FL, looking to ride out the hurricane from there. Florence made landfall on September 14, 2018, with winds then reaching around 90 mph. The storm lasted five days in total, before being reclassified as a post-tropical cyclone.

