A Lady Raised Her Eyebrows After The Judge Reduced Her Fine – So He Brought Her Back To The Stand

When one woman landed herself in front of Judge Frank Caprio in Providence Municipal Court, it was presumably one of the worst days of her life. So, you’d have thought she’d be thankful when the judge reduced her fine. Instead, she reacted by raising her eyebrows – and Caprio definitely noticed.

Caprio himself has been a municipal court judge for over 30 years. He’s worked in law for much longer than that, though. And no doubt he’s come across all kind of characters in the courtroom during that time.

In 2017, however, one woman in particular found herself in front of the judge. She had appeared in Caprio’s Providence, Rhode Island, courtroom after acquiring two parking tickets. The lady in question didn’t seem to be in the mood for an interrogation, though.

