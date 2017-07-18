This Late-Night Driver Stopped A 5-Year-Old With A Toy Light – But She Said She Was Off To The Store

ADVERTISEMENT

When a man was driving home late one night, he saw the most unexpected sight. Right in the middle of the road was a little girl holding a light. Moreover, to make things even stranger, when he asked her what she was up to, she told him that she was going to the store.

Marc Breckenridge lives in Bow, Washington. There, he works hard as a field safety coordinator for a construction company. However, at the weekend, he sometimes like to let his hair down with a visit to a local casino.

So, one Saturday night in February 2017, Breckenridge and his fiancé had enjoyed a night out at a gambling establishment. Moreover, their date had gone without incident. However, on the way home, that all changed.

