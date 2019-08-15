20 Unexpected Mosquito Repellents That You Probably Already Have In Your Home

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no need to mince words here – no one likes mosquitoes. After all, when we hear their tell-tale buzzing in our ears, we know they’re coming to feast on us. Worse still, when we don’t hear them, we’ll almost certainly end up suffering from their vicious bites. Now you might consider slathering on a chemical-laden mosquito repellent (and coughing a little in the process). But alternatively, it might be worth considering something homemade to get rid of the insects once and for all. Think of it perhaps, as constructing your own habitual mosquito net. So here are 20 of the most unexpected repellents you probably have laying around at home right now. What’s more, we tell you how to use them.

20. Lavender

Whether you have a garden or a hefty supply of essential oils, you might want to dig out some lavender. That’s because the flower gives off both a fragrance and an oil that mosquitoes don’t like, keeping them at bay. Plus, lavender has antiseptic and analgesic properties, thus soothing the skin when applied, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now you have multiple options for creating your own lavender-based mosquito repellent. According to healthline, if you’ve planted the flowers, pluck them, then crush them up. Then the resulting oil can go on your ankles, arms and any other areas prone to bites. Alternatively, you can also use a premade essential oil. Yes, try pouring it onto a washcloth, then gently rubbing it into your skin in the aforementioned spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT