Your Grandma Would Never Have Put These Items In The Trash – And Neither Should You

We can easily take for granted some everyday objects that are thrown away daily in our disposable society. However, previous generations were far more frugal and appreciated the value of stuff that we might regard as trash. Furthermore, when times were financially difficult our forebears were incredibly mindful of unnecessary waste, and would often find surprising new uses for items.
If you have any aluminum foil that’s sustained only light use, why not reuse it to cover leftovers or pre-prepped meals? And with many people becoming more conscious of their use of plastic, it could be a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap, for instance. Furthermore, foil can be scrunched up and used as a dish scrubber on stubborn, dried-on grime.