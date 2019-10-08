Here’s What You Have To Do As Soon As You Step Into A Hotel Room

David Rule
By David Rule
October 8, 2019

You’ve just arrived at your hotel room. The journey was very tiring, and now all you want to do is take a quick shower and then flop down on the bed and rest. But wait, there are a few things that you really need to do before you can totally relax. Here are our must-dos on entering your new accommodation.

Beware bedbugs

Nothing is worse than waking up covered in the telltale bites of bedbugs. And it’s a bigger problem today than ever before, with the critters’ populations rising rapidly worldwide. So check all over for signs of them. Of course, you probably won’t find actual bedbugs – they’re tiny and scoot when scrutiny comes near – but rusty bloodstains show where they’ve been.

