You’ve just arrived at your hotel room. The journey was very tiring, and now all you want to do is take a quick shower and then flop down on the bed and rest. But wait, there are a few things that you really need to do before you can totally relax. Here are our must-dos on entering your new accommodation.
Here’s What You Have To Do As Soon As You Step Into A Hotel Room
Beware bedbugs
Nothing is worse than waking up covered in the telltale bites of bedbugs. And it’s a bigger problem today than ever before, with the critters’ populations rising rapidly worldwide. So check all over for signs of them. Of course, you probably won’t find actual bedbugs – they’re tiny and scoot when scrutiny comes near – but rusty bloodstains show where they’ve been.