People Swear By Sleeping With A Bar Of Soap Under Their Sheets – And The Reason Why Is Genius

Home remedies are nothing new; people have turned to everyday items for relief for thousands of years. However, in recent times, people have started sleeping with a bar of soap under their sheets, and the ritual’s benefits appear nothing short of miraculous.

It isn’t known exactly how the crazy health hack works, nor is there science to back up the claims of those who swear by the trick. But nevertheless, the home remedy has countless loyal followers who cozy up with a bar of soap to alleviate their ailments.

Among the people to recommend the remedy is the TV doctor Mehmet Oz and the advice columnist Ann Landers. Furthermore, the latter of the two claimed that her readers “were thrilled and grateful to be liberated” by the effectiveness of the trick. And it seems that they aren’t the only ones convinced by sleeping with soap.

According to an online poll by The Doctors, 42 percent of respondents testified that sharing a bed with soap really did improve their sleep. But the remedy doesn’t simply help people to drift off at night; rather, its uses are quite specific.

But before we discover the purported health benefits of sleeping with soap, let’s look back a little on the history of home remedies. In ancient Egypt, honey was used to tackle high blood pressure. Meanwhile, cider vinegar has been used as a medicine for generations and was once believed to be the “fountain of youth.”

In more recent times, chicken soup has gained a reputation for being a home remedy for a common cold, while gargling with salt water is said to bring instant relief to a sore throat. Elsewhere, honey and lemon has long been touted as a homemade antidote for a cough.

In the past, home remedies were passed down in families or spread through word of mouth. However, since the advent of the internet, various alternative cures have gained more traction. And what’s more, many of them have proved so popular that they’ve achieved viral fame thanks to social media.

One such home remedy that caught on online claimed to be an effective cure for sunburn. Texas mom Cindie Allen-Stewart had often experienced painful sunburn no matter how much sunscreen she applied. And she’d tried a number of remedies to soothe her skin until her mother-in-law stepped in with the ultimate hack.

Oddly, Allen-Stewart was told to apply shaving foam to her sunburn. Revealing the trick on Facebook in 2018, she explained, “It has to be the foam and it has to have menthol in it.” And while the health hack may sound unusual, Allen-Stewart swore it “works wonders,” adding, “It takes the heat out of it fast and makes it more comfortable on you.”

Revealing how the sunburn remedy works, Allen-Stewart advised others to “apply the shaving cream on the burn.” She added, “It may seem like it’s a strange shaving ritual, but trust me! Don’t rub it in, just let it sit on your skin. It will start bringing all that heat out – you’ll be able to feel it. You may feel like you are itchy too, but that’s a good thing! Itching means healing.”

After half an hour, when the shaving cream has dissolved, Allen-Stewart advises washing the residue off. She also suggests repeating the process the following day, claiming that a second treatment will cure any sunburn completely. And she’s so convinced by the hack that she’s been using it for ten years – even on her children.

And it seems that Allen-Stewart’s passion for her shaving foam sunburn cure rubbed off on others. Since she posted the trick on Facebook, it was shared more than 230,000 times and clocked up over 43,000 reactions. Her message also attracted thousands of comments, some from people who could attest to the hack themselves.

One such comment beneath Allen-Stewart’s shaving foam hack read, “This works amazing! With aloe [vera], you have to keep putting it on and it doesn’t help for very long. But the menthol shaving cream stopped the burning feeling after the first use permanently, and after the second I hardly feel the sunburn.”

But sunburn isn’t the only ailment that the internet claims to have a cure for. In April 2019 one mom’s amazing health hack went viral after she claimed it eased her daughter’s itchy chickenpox symptoms. And just like Allen-Stewart, she couldn’t resist sharing the helpful trick on social media.

The mom in question was Clare Jenkin from East Lothian, Scotland. And she was apparently at her “wit’s end” after her daughter Reagan contracted a nasty strain of chickenpox. As a result, she took the tot to see a doctor, and they had some surprising advice on how to ease the little one’s itchiness.

The doctor told Jenkin to use anti-dandruff shampoo as a home remedy to soothe little Reagan’s skin. And seemingly to the concerned mom’s surprise, the health hack worked a treat. So much so, in fact, Jenkin wrote on Facebook in April 2019, “Anyone who’s kiddies pick up chickenpox, I cannot recommend this enough.”

Continuing her post, Jenkin explained, “Reagan went to the docs today and we were advised to use Head & Shoulders Classic as a bubble bath to soothe the spots. The difference is unbelievable! Over an hour without a single scratch or moan! No more angry red spots. Hopefully this helps anyone else who’s at their wits end with scratching children.”

Jenkin included images of Reagan’s chickenpox symptoms alongside her post. What’s more, she later returned to Facebook with an update on her daughter’s condition, saying, “Started using the shampoo suggested on Thursday… Saturday night’s update after another bath! Almost all spots dried up.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jenkin’s home remedy for chickenpox seemed to resonate most with fellow parents whose own children were suffering from the ailment. Her post has been shared over 164,000 times and clocked up 44,000 comments; many of which came from people who’d had success with Jenkins’ shampoo hack.

Commenting beneath Jenkin’s post, one happy parent wrote, “My 15-month little girl has chickenpox this week and I have bathed her every other night in Head & Shoulders Classic and the difference is crazy. Her spots have dried up and she’s stopped crying because she’s itchy… and it’s a bonus I was able to wash her hair as she had chickenpox on her scalp.”

Elsewhere, another person added, “Used this [on] my son this week… Amazing! Why has this never been discovered before? [I] have two older kids who have suffered and only had calamine lotion available, which in my opinion is the devil [as] it dries to powder, and powder makes you itch more.”

So, as we’ve seen, it’s safe to say that the internet is awash with rumored home remedies. And what’s more, many of them stem from ordinary people who’ve shared their health hacks on social media. However, one strange but simple trick that was reported on in 2017 seemingly had the approval of at least one medical expert.

In fact, the hack in question had appeared on The Dr. Oz Show in 2010. The series is fronted by Mehmet Oz, a doctor who rose to prominence as a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. He later earned his own show in 2009 which focuses on health and medical issues.

Since then, The Dr. Oz Show has enjoyed much success. An article in the The New Yorker said that the series was “among the most highly rated daily television programs” in the U.S. Furthermore, the show has won nine Daytime Emmy Awards during its decade-long run.

Needless to say then, Oz’s expert medical opinion is valued by a large number of his viewers. So he no doubt raised a few eyebrows during one episode in 2010 when he advised certain people to sleep with a bar of soap under their bed sheets. However, it seemed that there was a method behind the madness.

That’s because the soap that Oz was referring to wasn’t any old bar – it was made from lavender. And according to the doctor, the bathroom product was a “crazy home remedy” for restless leg syndrome. The disorder is generally worse when the sufferer is resting. As a result, it can cause sleep problems that, in turn, can cause further health problems.

As its name suggests, people with restless legs syndrome experience a strong impulse to move their legs. The disorder may be characterized by an unpleasant sensation in the lower limbs that improves with movement. And because the feelings tend to happen when a person rests, sleeping can become a challenge.

As a result of their disrupted sleeping pattern, those with restless legs syndrome may feel sleepy during the daytime. They may also suffer from irritability, a lack of energy and low mood. Furthermore, many patients with the long-term disorder may experience twitching limbs while they sleep.

With that in mind, bedtime can be a battlefield for people with restless legs syndrome. However, according to Oz, lavender soap could offer them some relief. Speaking on a 2010 episode of his eponymous show, he said, “I know this sounds crazy, but people put it under their sheets.”

Explaining why the soap might help to alleviate restless leg syndrome symptoms. Oz added, “We think the lavender is relaxing and maybe itself beneficial.” However, while the TV personality encouraged his viewers to test the hack out, he only had anecdotal evidence that the trick works. That’s because there are no medical studies to suggest lavender soap can help with the disorder.

But that being said, Oz isn’t the only person to claim that sleeping with lavender soap could be beneficial to people’s health. The Ann Landers advice column has recommended the practice as a cure for leg cramps on numerous occasions. And apparently many readers were “thrilled and grateful to be liberated” from the ailment on account of the trick.

Most people will be familiar with the discomfort caused by nocturnal leg cramps. The involuntary contraction of the muscles can strike without warning, waking sufferers with a painful jolt, making it difficult to drift back off to sleep until the twinging subsides.

But it seems that sleeping with lavender soap may offer relief from nightly muscle contractions. According to a Twitter poll by The Doctors, 42 percent of respondents believed the bathroom item prevented nocturnal leg cramps. However, the show’s experts failed to find any scientific support to back up the assertion.

In fact, Dr. Kim Gladden advises that lavender soap is not the answer to nocturnal discomfort, because leg cramps can be caused by a number of factors. These include issues with nutrition, side effects from medication, overexertion or simply a lack of stretching.

However, if you experience nocturnal leg cramps, the first thing you should reach for is water, rather than lavender soap. In an article on the Cleveland Clinic website, Gladden said, “If you are experiencing cramping, it’s important to look at your hydration first. You want to make sure you are drinking enough water throughout the day.”

Alternatively, making sure you stretch each day could help alleviate nocturnal leg cramps. As Gladden explained, “You want your muscles to be as strong and supple as they can be. Adequate stretching after a brief warm-up period is key to this.”

Leg cramps can strike in the middle of the night without warning, therefore disrupting a sufferer’s sleep. Nevertheless, they are usually nothing to worry about. As Gladden explained, “They tend to happen more frequently as we age. While they can be uncomfortable, they are rarely harmful.”

So while the jury might still be out on the benefits of sleeping with lavender soap within the scientific community, the home remedy has plenty of fans elsewhere. And people are so passionate about the hack that there’s even advice to avoid certain brands, such as Dial and Dove. Although the size, packaging, and placement of the soap tend to vary from person to person.

Consequently, those who swear by sharing their sheets with soap have reported success whether they’ve used a massive bar or a mini, hotel freebie. It also didn’t seem to matter whether the product was wrapped up or not, or if the affected leg was placed over the soap. On top of that, there’s also no real clue as to how the hack actually works.

It may be that the lavender soap itself is not a cure for leg cramps, and the benefit of sleeping with a bar could purely be in the patient’s head – meaning it has a placebo effect. However, if you suffer from nightly muscle spasms, there seems to be to be little harm in trying the unusual health hack. Though you should probably check with a doctor if symptoms persist.