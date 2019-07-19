If You Have These Antique Items In Your Attic, They Could Be Worth A Fortune By Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, we all accumulate lots of stuff – and often we don’t want to let them go. So, we place them in our attics and while that could be the end of the story, it shouldn’t be. It turns out that some of the most common antique items can be worth big bucks. So with that in mind, here are 40 to look for in your attic.

40. Computers

Nowadays, you can get a smartphone that does all of the computing you need and fits into your pocket. That’s why you keep your clunker of a vintage computer in the attic. But if that device is seriously old school, it could be worth a lot of money. Indeed, appraiser Eric Silver told Popular Mechanics that a first edition Apple computer sold for $900,000 at auction.

39. Costume jewelry

You might think that only jewelry made from valuable metals or containing genuine gemstones has any resale value. However, particular pieces of costume jewelry have raked in thousands at auction – just as much as their more precious counterparts. Look for pieces made by once-sought-after designers, such as Miriam Haskell or Elsa Schiaparelli.

