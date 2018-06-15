Life Was Tough For This Single Mom – But When A Stranger Saw A Postcard In Her Home She Had To Act

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/OWN

Like many people, single mom Denni had decorated her refrigerator. Personal photos and university paraphernalia covered the front of her appliance. But it was one gorgeous postcard that caught a stranger’s eye – and spurred her into action.

Image: YouTube/OWN

The photos taped up in her kitchen showed the highlights of a happy life, but it hadn’t been an easy one for Denni, her son and her two daughters. Her husband left all four of them when the children were just three, five and six years old.

Image: YouTube/OWN

But he didn’t just walk away – he took everything with him, according to Denni. “I was left with absolutely nothing,” she told The Oprah Winfrey Show. Without money or resources, she and her young children were forced out of their home.

