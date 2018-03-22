As This Little Boy Died In His Mother’s Arms, His Final Words Were Utterly Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan Scully was only four years old when he died. He had been seriously ill, and doctors weren’t able to do anything more for him. But before he slipped away, he wanted to tell him mom something. And his poignant last words were nothing short of heartbreaking.

Back in November 2015, Ruth and Jonathan Scully, from Leonardtown, Maryland, got news that virtually any mother or father would dread. In short, their four-year-old son, Nolan, was given a terrifying diagnosis: he had a rare form of cancer.

And Nolan’s cancer, known as rhabdomyosarcoma, was affecting the soft tissue in his body. Doctors therefore told his parents that the boy needed to start a tough regime of treatment to fight the disease. This routine would include a 43-week schedule of grueling chemotherapy sessions as well as five and a half weeks of radiotherapy.

