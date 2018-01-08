When A Little Boy Got Onto The School Bus Crying, This Driver Knew The Kid Needed His Help

ADVERTISEMENT

On a cold morning in Washington, a child was crying when he got onto his school bus, and the reasons behind the tears were heart-breaking. Thankfully, his caring bus driver knew what to do to help.

The driver was 52-year-old John Lunceford, a U.S. Army veteran who had worked as a driver of school buses in Washington for three years. He is married to Debi Lunceford, and they are grandparents.

He was chauffeuring students around the Kennewick School District on a bitter Thursday in December 2016. It was on that morning when he picked up a regular young rider, but the driver was sad to see that the boy was crying.

