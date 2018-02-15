A Little Boy Took A Picture Of His Exhausted Mom. But The Reason For Her Tiredness Is Tragic

ADVERTISEMENT

When Laura Corrigan fell asleep while looking after her children, her young son decided to take a picture. The resulting photograph showed the exhausted mom face-down on the floor. However, there was a heartbreaking explanation for her fatigue.

Corrigan is a marine ecologist from Durham, England. She lives in the city with her two young children. And when she wasn’t busy working or raising her family, she enjoyed wild swimming and tie-dying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many young moms, Corrigan tried hard to look after herself. She made an effort to eat healthily and exercised as often as she could. So, when one of her boys took a picture of their mom crashed out on the floor, it may have appeared that she had simply overexerted herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT