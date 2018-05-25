This Little Girl Was Losing A Wrestling Match When Her Brother Suddenly Stepped Into The Ring

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana infant Ruby Lewis was a mere four years old when she stepped on to a wrestling mat in the state’s Columbia City for her very first grapple in late 2017. But it turned out that her little brother was not totally on board for the big bout. Which is why, partway through the contest, the younger Lewis showed the Columbia crowd his feelings over the fight in no uncertain terms. And the Midwest audience, and later the online world, thought the little guy’s impromptu performance was a total knock-out.

The Lewis family live in the small city of Plymouth, IN. The 30-something mom and dad, Crystal and Joel, are parents to four children. But it was a sporting encounter involving the two youngest Lewis kids, Ruby and Jash, one Sunday in December 2017 which caused a bit of a stir online. And the fun all started when Ruby was entered in to a mini wrestling match.

Actually, it is no surprise that the kids in the Lewis family are all into wrestling. After all, their dad was once an enthusiastic grappler. Joel’s second-youngest child, Ruby, was just four years old when she followed in her father’s footsteps and was entered into a wrestling competition. And her biggest fan, baby brother Jash, was just two. But what transpired on the mat that December day certainly made Ruby’s debut bout an occasion to be remembered by all concerned.

