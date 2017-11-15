A Little Girl Lost Her Entire Family Due To A Simple Mistake With An Everyday Food.

ADVERTISEMENT

A little girl’s young life changed forever one fateful day in 2013 at her family home in south-west Russia. Her happy household was obliterated, as one by one her unwitting family members were taken out by a freak of nature. Terrifyingly, their deaths were caused by an everyday grocery item that is considered completely harmless. However, this would not be a view shared by the young girl in question, the only soul spared that day.

Eight-year-old Maria was the youngest of the Chelsyheva family who lived in the small town of Laishevo in the Russian republic of Tatarstan. She shared a home with her university professor father Mikhail, mum Anastasia, brother Georgy and grandmother Iraida. Now just Maria remains, and family friends have become carers for the orphan as she comes to terms with her terrible loss.

In news reports of the time, Maria was described as “inconsolable” just after the event. This was totally understandable, as the dreadful tragedy which befell the family is almost unbelievable. Thanks to a simple mistake, most of the family paid the ultimate price and the surviving little girl is putting her life back together one day at a time. One by one the Chelsyheva family members took it in turns to take their leave of Maria, never to return.

