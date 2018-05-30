This Little Girl Was Selling Lemonade To Raise Money. Then Suddenly The Cops Arrived

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Pasley had always wanted to be a cop when she was older. But first, she hoped to raise money so that she could look the part. So Pasley did everything that she could to earn some cash. However, when the police heard what she was up to, they had no choice but to pay her a visit.

Back in the summer of 2017 Hannah Pasley, from Kansas City, was only three years old. But she already had big dreams for her future. Pasley knew exactly what she wanted to be when she grew up, which inspired her to do something pretty awesome.

Pasley was determined to become a police officer one day. She was so excited about being a cop, in fact, that she decided that she’d really like a police uniform of her own. But the problem was that she didn’t have enough pocket money to afford one.

