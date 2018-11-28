When A Lonely Old Woman Asked To Sit With A Man, An Onlooker Knew She Had To Capture The Encounter

ADVERTISEMENT

It was November 8, and 28-year-old Eric Haralson grabbed breakfast at a local McDonald’s in Noblesville, Indiana. As he was minding his own business, an elderly woman approached him. Little did they know, however, but an onlooker was readying her camera to capture what happened next.

Haralson had been eating alone late that morning, which isn’t something he normally likes to do. But he had a welcome distraction from the solitude: he was watching some basketball he hadn’t had a chance to catch the previous night. His day was about to take an unexpected turn though.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same restaurant was an older woman whom Haralson guesses to have been somewhere in her 60s. Her name was Jan Jessup, and at first she had approached a group of teenage friends. The elderly lady singled out one of the teenagers, but only because she was curious about his hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT