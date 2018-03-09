This Woman Got Pregnant After Years Of Trying. But The Scan Revealed More Than She Bargained For

ADVERTISEMENT

After five years of trying to conceive, Jamie and Skyler Scott were beginning to give up hope of further expanding their family. So, when the Jamie finally fell pregnant they were delighted. But little did they know their biggest surprise was still to come.

Jamie and her husband Skyler live in St. George, Utah. They tied the knot in 2004 and wasted little time in starting a family. Just five days after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the couple also welcomed their first child, a boy named Shayden.

Five years later, the Scotts welcomed their second son, Landon. However, Jamie and Skyler still felt that their family wasn’t quite complete. So, a few years after Landon was born, they attempted to conceive once more. This time, however, it would not prove easy.

