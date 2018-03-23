This 83-Year-Old Put A Photo On Facebook, And It Caught The Eye Of One Of The World’s Richest Men

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just a regular Facebook photo, the kind millions post every day. In it, 83-year-old Ida Wilde, from Irvine, Scotland, smiled as she held flowers at a family wedding. But the message she received via her iPad was anything but ordinary. It read, “Are you Ida Moreland?” The question stood out for several reasons – not least because the sender was worth more than $650 million.

The man who asked the question was Asgar Patel, founder and non-executive chairman of logistics company House of Patels. In the 2017 Forbes list of the top 100 Indian business owners in Arabian countries, he was placed at number 45. He was valued at a cool $615 million in 2013, and by all accounts his fortunes haven’t exactly diminished since then.

Now living in Dubai, 78-year-old Patel was originally from India. Apparently he inherited his financial know-how from his father, himself a successful businessman who owned companies in Karachi and Mumbai. However in 1947, at the age of six, Asgar’s family’s safety was put in jeopardy.

