Los Angeles Locals Were Stunned When They Saw This Prehistoric Creature Strolling Down The Road

To many people, LA is a city of dreams. We’ve all seen the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and been dazzled by the bright lights of the Sunset Strip. But there’s another side to LA as well. It’s much older, it’s much more ferocious, and it was wandering around near the La Brea Tar Pits earlier in the year.

If you’ve never heard of the tar pits, they’re an intriguing glimpse into the dim and distant past. And they just happen to be in the very heart of one of the biggest cities on the planet. You’ll find them in Hancock Park, but you’re going to be want to be careful around them. They’ve been the final resting place of thousands of creatures over the years.

The pits are made up of naturally occurring asphalt. And in one form or another, they’ve been there for an incredibly long time. Interestingly though, the tar pits that you can see in modern LA are actually reasonably recent excavations. There’s a very good reason why people were so interested in digging them up.

