10 Lottery Winners Whose Fortunes Led To Their Tragic Deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a common enough dream to scoop an unimaginable amount of money on the lottery. But for a surprisingly large number of winners, that dream quickly descends into a nightmare. Relatives and friends all want a cut, spending gets out of hand, and sometimes drugs and booze take their toll. And in the most tragic cases, a lottery win can even lead to premature death.

1. Abraham Shakespeare

Assistant truck driver Abraham Shakespeare’s lottery ticket, bought in November 2006, saw the 40-year-old win $17 million. But, in actual fact, Shakespeare had asked his fellow driver, Michael Ford, to buy the winning numbers in Frostproof, Florida. This was the first sign of trouble for Shakespeare. Subsequently, Ford tried to sue the winner for £1 million. The litigation was unsuccessful but unfortunately this was not an end to Shakespeare’s dramas. Three years after the win, his worried family went to the police to report his disappearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law officers eventually searched the backyard of a home belonging to Shakespeare’s friend and business partner, Dorice “Dee Dee” Moore. The lottery winner’s body was found there under recently laid concrete. Moore was charged with Shakespeare’s murder, found guilty and sentenced to life without parole. Shakespeare had once said, “I thought all these people were my friends, but then I realized all they want is just money.” Sadly, he was 100 percent on the money with regard to Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT