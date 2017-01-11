ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, a young man called Eric Page decided to propose to his girlfriend. He knew it had to be something special to truly win her heart forever. So, casting his mind back over their relationship, he devised a proposal straight out of a fairytale. The results were mind-blowingly impressive.

Page met his girlfriend, Shirin Oreizy, during a Christmas convention in San Francisco. SantaCon, which is staged once a year as Christmas approaches, sees attendees don festive fancy dress and party the night away. And the story of the couple’s first encounter would eventually prove key to Page’s proposal.

When she was younger, Oreizy was a huge fan of fairytales. In fact, according to Page, she “loved to make fairytale story books for her family.” This sparked an idea in Page’s mind, but it wouldn’t be an easy one to bring to fruition.

