This Lunch Lady Was Asked To Sit Down. Then She Discovered What The Students Had Done

Lynn Marner was at her job one day when a student approached her and asked her to sit down. The cafeteria worker had no idea what news the youngster was about to break. However, it would leave her overcome with emotion.

In 2014 Lynn Marner worked at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno, Nevada. There she was a lunch lady. And although her job was demanding, she was always willing to go the extra mile for her young students.

She served the youngsters their lunch day in and day out, and even when her job got really hectic, she never forgot to greet the students with a smile. And while Marner was just being courteous and polite to the people she met, her efforts hadn’t gone unnoticed.

