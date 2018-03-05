When This Maid Cleaned A Hotel Bedroom, She Discovered A Note Next To $500 Cash

ADVERTISEMENT

The power of goodwill and generosity can never be underestimated, especially in today’s society. Despite the air of cynicism that pervades the climate, kindhearted people are still out there looking to make a difference. A maid working at a hotel in Park City, Utah, could certainly attest to that, after she found a note and $500 on an unmade bed in January 2014.

Give Back Films is a hugely popular YouTube channel that posts videos showcasing incredible acts of kindness. The account went live on October 3, 2013, but creators Kyle Oreffice and Josh Gibson couldn’t have envisioned what happened next. Their first video, titled “Giving $100 to Homeless People,” was published on October 15, 2013, earning more than 9.2 million views.

More than four years later, that remains their most popular video, but unsurprisingly Give Back Films has continued to grow since then. The channel has earned more than 43 million views since its inception, while boasting more than 585,000 subscribers. However, the overall purpose behind it remains relatively simple.

