A Mailman Drove Around A Town Burnt Down By The Wildfires – And He Had No Idea He Was On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

The perfect storm was brewing in northern California in 2017, but it was a storm in the traditional sense. Instead, the land had become so incredibly dry that officials knew a wildfire could easily spark. And it could spread rapidly once it was alight.

Their worst fears were realized by October 9, when multiple fires ignited and quickly grew. Some blazes spread to cover 20,000 acres in flames in a single day. By the time the blaze ended – the end of the month marked the end of the fires – almost 9,000 buildings and thousands of acres of land had been burned and destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of the quick-moving fires, thousands of Californians were forced to evacuate. Many had minutes to do so before the flames arrived unannounced on their doorsteps. With most residents gone, then, it was a shock to see one local sticking around and soldiering on: the mailman.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT