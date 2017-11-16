A Mailman Drove Around A Town Burnt Down By The Wildfires – And He Had No Idea He Was On Camera

By Andrea Marchiano
November 16, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Douglas Thron

The perfect storm was brewing in northern California in 2017, but it was a storm in the traditional sense. Instead, the land had become so incredibly dry that officials knew a wildfire could easily spark. And it could spread rapidly once it was alight.

Image: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Their worst fears were realized by October 9, when multiple fires ignited and quickly grew. Some blazes spread to cover 20,000 acres in flames in a single day. By the time the blaze ended – the end of the month marked the end of the fires – almost 9,000 buildings and thousands of acres of land had been burned and destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

In the midst of the quick-moving fires, thousands of Californians were forced to evacuate.  Many had minutes to do so before the flames arrived unannounced on their doorsteps. With most residents gone, then, it was a shock to see one local sticking around and soldiering on: the mailman.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT