The perfect storm was brewing in northern California in 2017, but it was a storm in the traditional sense. Instead, the land had become so incredibly dry that officials knew a wildfire could easily spark. And it could spread rapidly once it was alight.
Their worst fears were realized by October 9, when multiple fires ignited and quickly grew. Some blazes spread to cover 20,000 acres in flames in a single day. By the time the blaze ended – the end of the month marked the end of the fires – almost 9,000 buildings and thousands of acres of land had been burned and destroyed.
In the midst of the quick-moving fires, thousands of Californians were forced to evacuate. Many had minutes to do so before the flames arrived unannounced on their doorsteps. With most residents gone, then, it was a shock to see one local sticking around and soldiering on: the mailman.
-
This Pooch Was There Just Chilling On The Couch When A Skeleton Appeared And Scared Him
-
After A Hawaii Couple Bought A House In Detroit, The Contractor Did The Unthinkable To Their Pool
-
Scientists Have Found Fossils That Prove Unicorns Existed – But They Were Actually Pretty Terrifying
-
A Mailman Drove Around A Town Burnt Down By The Wildfires – And He Had No Idea He Was On Camera
-
After This Mom Gave Birth To Twins, A Woman Began Sharing Photos Of Them With Different Names
-
These Dogs Were Adrift In A Boat And Frantically Barking When An Animal Suddenly Came Towards Them
-
20 Funny Photos Of Wild Animals Who Didn’t Realize They Were Being Snapped By Hidden Trail Cams
-
After This Dad Heard Strange Noises In The Attic, Cameras Caught A Neighbor Secretly Watching Them
-
A Blogger Bought This Run-Down Trailer For $1,000 And Transformed It Into A Stunning New Home
-
When This Orangutan Met A Burn Survivor At The Zoo, His Reaction Broke People’s Hearts
-
20 Years After A Boy Made A Promise To His Grandpa The Old Man Was Stunned To See Him At The Door
-
These Laughing Quadruplets Swept The Internet As Babies. Now 16 Years Later They’re All Grown Up