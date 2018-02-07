A Mailman Kept Encountering A Crazy Cat, So He Filmed It To Prove Just How Insane It Really Was

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s fair to say that going door to door can be an unpredictable and hazardous experience in any profession. Postal workers at least have the benefit of being familiar with their routes, though – and so, over time, they should also know exactly which houses pose the biggest threat to their well-being. Indeed, in a certain mailman’s case, visiting one home in particular proved to be perilous, thanks to a malicious cat…

And as it happens, it’s not just domestic pets that letter carriers have to be wary of when at work. It turns out, in fact, that insects can be a nuisance, too. As one mailman told Mental Floss in 2017, “Wasps like to get into mailboxes, especially if they have an outgoing mail slot. They build a nest in there. I’ve been stung quite a few times.”

Even static, non-living objects can be dangerous to unsuspecting delivery folk. That’s because mail men and women may feel so familiar with their routes that they don’t even bother looking around. Instead, they may just go about their work with their heads down, sorting through their mail while walking. And if, say, a hanging basket blocks the way one day, a bump to the head could be the end result.

