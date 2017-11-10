When This Mailwoman Saw An Old Lady’s Mail Piling Up, Instinct Told Her She Had To Call 911

ADVERTISEMENT

August 7, 2017, started like any other working day for Staten Island mailwoman Lisa Sweeney as she began her route. That soon changed, however, when she arrived at 87-year-old Marie Boyer’s house in Westerleigh to deliver her mail. With mail piled up inside Boyer’s box and her trash cans out in the street, Sweeney decided to call 911 straight away.

Like so many other postal workers across America, Sweeney is a familiar face to her local community. Indeed, she’s worked the same mail route for more than a decade. And as a result of that familiarity, the 51-year-old has grown to know the faces and routines of the 400 or so residents she delivers to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, to some people that might seem like a nice perk for a 30-year veteran of the United States Postal Service. But that knowledge subsequently proved vital when Sweeney arrived at Boyer’s address.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT