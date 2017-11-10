August 7, 2017, started like any other working day for Staten Island mailwoman Lisa Sweeney as she began her route. That soon changed, however, when she arrived at 87-year-old Marie Boyer’s house in Westerleigh to deliver her mail. With mail piled up inside Boyer’s box and her trash cans out in the street, Sweeney decided to call 911 straight away.
Like so many other postal workers across America, Sweeney is a familiar face to her local community. Indeed, she’s worked the same mail route for more than a decade. And as a result of that familiarity, the 51-year-old has grown to know the faces and routines of the 400 or so residents she delivers to.
Now, to some people that might seem like a nice perk for a 30-year veteran of the United States Postal Service. But that knowledge subsequently proved vital when Sweeney arrived at Boyer’s address.
-
A Two-Mile Crack Has Opened Up In Arizona – And Experts Warn That It’s Only Going To Get Bigger
-
When This Bride And Groom Got To The Altar, He Suddenly Confessed His Love For Her Sister
-
One Week After This 18-Year-Old Went Missing, Police Saw CCTV Footage Of Her Leaving A Bar With A Stranger
-
A 3-Year-Old Was Found In A Corn Maze After Nightfall, And His Parents’ Excuse Was Baffling
-
When This Mailwoman Saw An Old Lady’s Mail Piling Up, Instinct Told Her She Had To Call 911
-
He Was America’s Most Elusive Fugitive For 40 Years. Then Police Found His Prints On An ID Card
-
After This Dog Refused To Leave His Goats In A Wildfire, Their Family Returned To Find A Miracle
-
When This Tiny Wiener Got Into A Lion’s Cage, The Big Cat’s Reaction Was Pure Animal Instinct
-
This Momma Bear Couldn’t Reach Her Cubs In A Dumpster, But Help Arrived From An Unlikely Friend
-
Mayim Bialik Explained That There’s A “Flip Side” To Sexual Harassment, And It’s Made People Furious
-
This 10-Year-Old’s Parents Gave Her A Book – And Seven Pages In She Couldn’t Hold Back The Tears
-
This Dad’s Stomach Dropped When He Was Pulled Over. Then The Cop Pointed To His Kid In The Back