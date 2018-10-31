This Woman Never Used To Wear Makeup, But After A Makeover Her Own Reflection Floored Her

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kristi Tays, looking glamorous was way down the list of priorities. Makeup, fancy clothes and the latest hairstyle were simply not on her agenda. That is, until her sisters took control – and arranged a makeover that took Kristi’s breath away and left her fighting back tears.

The 54-year-old’s life took a dramatic turn when she and her siblings traveled to New York for a special birthday trip. It was always going to be an exciting few days. Little did she know, however, that she would return home to Lakeland, Florida a changed woman.

Tays’ sisters were determined to take a bite out of the Big Apple, so they headed to the Today Show Plaza to see if they could get their sister signed up for an Ambush Makeover from style superstars Louis Licari and Jill Martin. There they joined dozens of other women who had gathered in the hope of winning a new look from world-famous colorist Licari and fashionista Martin. Clutching a sign saying “Birthday Girls Trip To NYC”, the family waited patiently in the crowd, and they were rewarded when their banner caught the eye of the glam squad.

