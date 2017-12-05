A Man Allegedly Tried To Abduct A Little Girl – But This Alert 11-Year-Old Sprang Into Action

The roll of her scooter’s wheels on the pavement suddenly came to a halt. The seven-year-old girl didn’t know the man who had approached her, stopping her carefree ride down the street in her Texas neighborhood.
It seemed like the kind of place where something like this would never happen: the stranger allegedly picked up the girl and walked off, his malicious intent clear. Her parents weren’t around to protect her from him, either.
Fortunately, though, there was someone watching. He was an unlikely hero because he, like the alleged victim, was a child. However, age didn’t stop 11-year-old TJ Smith from springing into action. In fact, his quick decisions may well have saved the endangered little girl’s life.
