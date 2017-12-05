A Man Allegedly Tried To Abduct A Little Girl – But This Alert 11-Year-Old Sprang Into Action

By Andrea Marchiano
December 5, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via News Channel 6

The roll of her scooter’s wheels on the pavement suddenly came to a halt. The seven-year-old girl didn’t know the man who had approached her, stopping her carefree ride down the street in her Texas neighborhood.

Image: KF

It seemed like the kind of place where something like this would never happen: the stranger allegedly picked up the girl and walked off, his malicious intent clear. Her parents weren’t around to protect her from him, either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via News Channel 6

Fortunately, though, there was someone watching. He was an unlikely hero because he, like the alleged victim, was a child. However, age didn’t stop 11-year-old TJ Smith from springing into action. In fact, his quick decisions may well have saved the endangered little girl’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT