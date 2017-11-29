When This Man Answered His Door One Fateful Day, A Stranger Viciously Changed His Life Forever

ADVERTISEMENT

One day in December 2014, Andreas Christopheros received a knock at his front door. Then, after answering it, he found himself face to face with a random man whom he had never seen before. Within seconds of looking this stranger in the eyes, however, Christopheros’ life would change drastically in a way he probably never have could imagined.

Christopheros himself is a businessman who, in 2014, worked for a property and events company owned by his family. In 1987, moreover, that firm had started the popular British festival Run to the Sun, which invites Volkswagen car and camper owners to get together to show off their vehicles. The occasion sees DJs play and comedians perform, too.

Run to the Sun, moreover, is held in Newquay in the U.K., near to Christopheros’ house in Truro where he lived with his wife Pia and son Theo. And on December 9, 2014, Christopheros was working from his home. At one point, however, he saw a red van stop in his driveway.

