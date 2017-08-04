This Man Asked A Waitress To Come Out To The Parking Lot. Then He Led Her To A Beat-Up Old Car

ADVERTISEMENT

Her boss told her to put down her tray and follow her outside. She thought she was in big trouble, but she was totally wrong. Instead, she was led into the parking lot where a kind couple were waiting to give her the Christmas gift of a lifetime.

Cindi Gray is a waitress at Cracker Barrel in Branson, Missouri. It was during a shift at the restaurant that she got the biggest surprise ever. Gray’s story is so amazing that a video of the incident has gone totally viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story begins way back in 2014. That summer, a couple from Arkansas began eating at the same Cracker Barrel where Grady worked. There was something they couldn’t help but notice about the place.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT