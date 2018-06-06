This Man Said He’d Been Severely Bullied At School – Then Pointed Out The Culprit Sat In The Room

ADVERTISEMENT

The effects of being bullied in school can have a lasting impact. For some the trauma can last well into adulthood. That was certainly true for Greg Barrett, a businessman from Katy, Texas. But when he finally came face to face with the perpetrator as an adult, no one could believe the person that he pointed out.

School life for Barrett, it seems, was hard. So hard, in fact, that he now goes by his mother’s maiden name. He cites his given name as being one of the major reasons that he had a hard time when he attended West Memorial Junior High in Katy. The surname he used there was “Gay”.

It may have been over three decades ago but bullying can be a difficult thing to just forget about and move on from. Indeed, Barrett’s story of how he was targeted and tormented in middle school sounds like a harsh one. It’s no surprise, then, that he could recount, in detail, what happened to him all those years ago.

