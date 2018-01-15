A Man Begged A Doctor For Help At A Gas Station. Then He Opened The Car Door To Reveal An Emergency

ADVERTISEMENT

As a doctor, expecting the unexpected is seemingly part of the job, regardless of the time or place. Florida native Dr. Javier Soto can certainly relate to that, after being approached at a gas station by a man seeking urgent assistance. Soto subsequently ran over to the car to discover an emergency unfolding inside the vehicle.

Dr. Soto has been a practicing obstetrician for 13 years and works at the Rockledge Regional Medical Center, just outside Merritt Island, Florida. On the evening of Friday December 8, 2017, he was en route to hospital to oversee an imminent birth when he stopped at a local Speedway gas station to fill up his car.

The 44-year-old was dressed in his regulation hospital gear while he stood at the pump. However, Soto’s plans for the evening suddenly took an unexpected, dramatic turn when a pickup truck pulled into the station. After parking up, a man jumped out in a frantic state, chattering away on his cellphone.

