After This Man Bought Lunch, The Bill He Got As Change Carried A Message From His Dead Wife

By Annie Price
January 29, 2018
Image: YouTube/WTNH News8

When Peter Bilello decided to treat his granddaughter to lunch, he thought nothing about handing over $10 to pay. However, when he received his change from the note, he got the shock of his life. That’s because one of the dollar bills carried a message from his late wife.

Image: Daniele Levis Pelusi

Peter and his wife Grace enjoyed a fairytale romance. Peter first met the love of his life in 1964, during a trip to his native Italy to visit his mother. However, little did he know that Mom had another agenda.

Image: YouTube/WTNH News8

While Peter was home, his mother was eager for him to meet a young girl she knew. In fact, she even suggested that the pair should tie the knot. However, the then 35-year-old Peter wouldn’t hear any of it. “She don’t know me, I don’t know her,” he pointed out to ABC News in 2015.

