After This Man Bought Lunch, The Bill He Got As Change Carried A Message From His Dead Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

When Peter Bilello decided to treat his granddaughter to lunch, he thought nothing about handing over $10 to pay. However, when he received his change from the note, he got the shock of his life. That’s because one of the dollar bills carried a message from his late wife.

Peter and his wife Grace enjoyed a fairytale romance. Peter first met the love of his life in 1964, during a trip to his native Italy to visit his mother. However, little did he know that Mom had another agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Peter was home, his mother was eager for him to meet a young girl she knew. In fact, she even suggested that the pair should tie the knot. However, the then 35-year-old Peter wouldn’t hear any of it. “She don’t know me, I don’t know her,” he pointed out to ABC News in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT