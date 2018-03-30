A Man Bought An Old Airliner For $100,000 – Then Transformed The Interior Into A Spectacular Home

By Annie Price
March 30, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Instagram/aerialrhianna

There can’t be too many people who would see an old airliner as a perfect place to live. But when Oregon man Bruce Campbell purchased a retired plane for $100,000, he had a vision. He had the imagination and skill to set about turning the passenger jet into a home. And the result of this flight of fancy is a piece of real estate which is really something else.

Image: YouTube/Dylan Magaster

Campbell is a self-confessed “old nerd.” As a former electrical engineer, the 67-year-old retiree has spent much of his life pursuing technological achievements. He has never married and claims on his website to be “socially inept.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Dylan Magaster

However, while Campbell may think of himself as a geek, that does not mean that he is averse to adventure. That is probably why he purchased a ten-acre plot in the woods outside Hillsboro, near Portland, OR, when he was a young man in his 20s.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT