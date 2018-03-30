A Man Bought An Old Airliner For $100,000 – Then Transformed The Interior Into A Spectacular Home

ADVERTISEMENT

There can’t be too many people who would see an old airliner as a perfect place to live. But when Oregon man Bruce Campbell purchased a retired plane for $100,000, he had a vision. He had the imagination and skill to set about turning the passenger jet into a home. And the result of this flight of fancy is a piece of real estate which is really something else.

Campbell is a self-confessed “old nerd.” As a former electrical engineer, the 67-year-old retiree has spent much of his life pursuing technological achievements. He has never married and claims on his website to be “socially inept.”

However, while Campbell may think of himself as a geek, that does not mean that he is averse to adventure. That is probably why he purchased a ten-acre plot in the woods outside Hillsboro, near Portland, OR, when he was a young man in his 20s.

