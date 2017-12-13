A Man Broke His Leg Hanging Christmas Lights. Then His Wife Saw How Firefighters Had Left Their Home

ADVERTISEMENT

What was supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year descended into chaos when one man broke his ankle while hanging his Christmas lights. After the mishap, firefighters rushed to the scene to help. However, they went above and beyond the call of duty.

In November 2017 one family were getting into the festive swing of things. They had just celebrated Thanksgiving and were now looking forward to Christmas. So to get the celebrations off the ground, they decided to start decorating their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our usual tradition is that we will start setting up for Christmas the day after Thanksgiving,” Sandra Elvenholl of Jefferson County, Colorado, told KUSA in November 2017. As a result, her husband, Glenn, volunteered to hang the outside Christmas lights up, with a little help from their eight-year-old son.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT