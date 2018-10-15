A Man Was Browsing A Flea Market When He Spotted Some Writing On A U.S. Flag That Blew Him Away

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, Walter Brown was looking through a flea market when something caught his eye. Then he spotted a United States flag that had some writing on it. As he looked closer, he could hardly believe what he was seeing – and he knew that this was no ordinary star-spangled banner.

Brown and his wife Lanie live in Beaumont, Texas. They have a daughter named Catie Shafer and are familiar with the United States Marines. Brown previously served his country, as did their son and son-in-law.

One day, the Browns went to a flea market in Hemphill. They were searching for a holster for Lanie that could hold a Walter P22 pistol she had recently purchased. But what they bought was something very different.

