A Man Was Confused When His Daughter Knocked On The Door. Then He Saw Her Takeout And Just Knew

Victoria Cohen flew all the way from Chicago to California to deliver some news to her parents in the most unique way. She knocked on the door holding a bag of take-out – and within seconds, her father brought his hands to his face in shock.

Cohen is originally from California, but these days she resides in Chicago. Formally trained as an engineer, she worked in a corporate post until the end of 2016, when Cohen decided to make some drastic changes to her life and quit.

In the fall of that year, Cohen left her job in order to focus on one of her greatest passions in life: yoga. She decided that she wanted to be a full time yoga teacher, in fact, so that’s exactly what she did. Now she also runs a lifestyle website called Almonds & Asana.

