This Man Couldn’t Get Through To His Autistic Son, So He Devised A Way To Break Down The Barriers

Unlike most parents, Doron Somer couldn’t simply ask his son how school was – 19-year-old Itamar had autism, which prevented him from interacting like other kids his age. That was until Doron came up with a way for his child and others to communicate without words.

There’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all autism diagnosis. The condition might lead to repetitive behaviors, communication challenges or difficulty in social situations, all of which come on a sliding spectrum of severity.

And the condition affects a staggering amount of children in the United States – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approximates that one in 59 children have autism. Boys are more likely to be on the spectrum, with a one in 37 chance.

