A Man’s Wife Died Suddenly In Her Sleep – And He’s Revealed His Terror Upon Seeing Her Last Breath

For Steve Ullmer and his family, March 16, 2017, had been a fun day at his mom’s house. But by the end of that night, tragedy struck. At around midnight, Steve awoke to hear his 36-year-old wife Wendy breathing oddly, respirations that would be her last. Later, he described his nightmarish event in shocking detail.

Steve, 38, met his future wife, Wendy, while the two were students at Menasha High School. At the time, their relationship was your standard teenage pairing, Steve wrote on a blog he dedicated to her. “We were mainly focused on each other and our social life in high school,” he recalled.

Little did Steve know that their relationship would stand the test of time and distance, as he left to study at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. At that point, Wendy was still in high school, but despite the distance, the pair stayed together.

