This Man Took A DNA Test To Help Find His Father. Then He Saw The Results Showed Someone He Knew

The list of DNA results from the Ancestry kit was incredible – showing more than 1,000 matches. Cindy Macfarlane-Flores was helping her dad, Walter Macfarlane, trace his own biological father and had sent off his swab for testing. But when she sorted the DNA matches into order, one was so close it could only belong to an immediate family member. When they realized who that person was, they were dumbfounded.

Walter Macfarlane, then, came into the world in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1943. To this day, no one knows why his birth mother had decided to give him up for adoption.

But rather than have their grandchild adopted out to an unknown family, Macfarlane’s grandparents stepped in. Under the historic Hawaiian practice of hanai, they unofficially adopted the boy and raised him as their own.

