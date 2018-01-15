This Man Has Down Syndrome And Cannot Read – But He Saved Someone’s Life Using A Smartphone

ADVERTISEMENT

An emergency situation always requires quick thinking. Whether it’s from the bystanders who witness an accident, or from the first responders who care for the person or people in need, every second counts.

So, when a man with Down Syndrome was the sole witness to an accident, it was up to him to make the choices that would save a man’s life. Fortunately, he was able to rely on his smartphone, a decision made even more incredible by the fact that he could not read.

It was Labor Day of 2017 when Kevin Murray was at home with his father, Don. Kevin lives with Down Syndrome, a genetic irregularity that is accompanied by delays in growth and learning. People with the condition also have a distinctive facial appearance.

