This Man Got Engaged Two Years After His Wife Died. Then One Day He Received An Unusual Phone Call

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years after his wife’s death, David Schmitz was just starting to piece his life back together. He’d met another woman, for one, and they’d recently made plans to tie the knot, too. Shortly after David got engaged, however, he received an unusual phone call that rocked his world.

Back in January 2011, Brenda Schmitz’s universe fell apart when she discovered that she was suffering from stage four ovarian cancer. And, tragically, the disease was terminal, meaning that she didn’t have much time left to spend with her four children and husband David.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, while describing her diagnosis to Des Moines, Iowa, radio station STAR 102.5 in 2013, David said of the crushing news, “[Brenda] was dealt a big blow.” However, rather than wasting the rest of her life being bitter, Brenda accepted her fate with grace.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT