This Man Was Filmed Opening A Present – And He Wept When He Realized What His Girlfriend Had Done

Buying a present for a loved one can sometimes be an incredible challenge, as we try to pick out what we think would be the perfect gift. Nia Evans can certainly relate to that, as she had an ambitious plan for her boyfriend Obinna Victor’s Christmas present in 2016. However, after opening the gift, he burst into tears.

Residents of Fort Washington, Maryland, Nia and her boyfriend Obinna Victor both have aspirations in equally creative fields. The former is a budding model, while the latter had hopes of creating his own anime as a teenager. Back in 2012, Obinna started working on a story that he called Nirvana, spending the next four years writing and refining the idea.

“A young man from Nu-Tokyo named Amidamaru Yukimura has gained the powers of an enlightenment user,” reads Nirvana’s synopsis. “With the guidance of his master Koru Kyuseishu, Amidamaru goes through coming of age quests and adventures to become the next king of the United Global Monarchy. Along the way he befriends, defeats, and learns from other enlightened members of humanity.”

